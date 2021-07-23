AP Inter Results 2021: Second-year results released, check the direct link here

The Andhra Pradesh government has released the Intermediate Second Year results on Friday. The Educational Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced the results at the secretariat in Velagapudi. He said that the results of a total of 5,19,510 students were available on the website. The minister advised the students to visit websites http://results.ap.nic.in, http://results.bie.ap.gov.in/, http //results.apcfss.ac.in, https://bie.ap.gov.in / to check the results. The students had to enter the date of birth and hall ticket in the portal.

Adimulapu Suresh said the decision to cancel the exams and pass the second-year students was taken as per the Supreme Court orders. However, the second-year students are assigned grades based on their marks in the SSC and Inter First Year exams with 30 percent and 70 percent respectively along with the recent practicals examinations. A state government has appointed a committee headed by retired IAS to release the results.

On the other hand, it seems that the AP government intends to conduct inter-first year examinations as the SSC exams were not conducted in the last year amid coronavirus. Officials have thought that exams are necessary to assign marks to them.