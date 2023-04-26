AP Inter results 2023 released, check the direct link here

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana released the results of intermediate examination on Wednesday. It is noteworthy that the results of first year and second year will be released simultaneously. The education department released the results in just 22 days.

Minister Botsa along with the Chief Minister participated in the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena program at Narpala in Anantapur district. However, due to technical problems in the CM's helicopter, the Education Minister's arrival at Vijayawada was delayed. Due to this the release of intermediate public examination results has been delayed.

In Andhra Pradesh, the examinations for the inter first and second years were conducted from March 15 to April 4. 4,84,197 students appeared for the Intermediate first year and 5,19,793 students appeared for the second year examination.

Here is how to check the results like this..

1) Click on examresults.ap.nic.in

2) Enter your hall ticket number and click on submit

3) Your mark sheet will open

4) You can download your list from there