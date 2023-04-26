  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Intermediate Results 2023 deferred by an hour, to be released at 6PM

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results
x

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results

Highlights

Although the education department announced that it would be released by 5 o'clock, the Minister Botsa Satyanarayana arrival in Vijayawada was delayed due to a technical problem in a helicopter.

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results will be delayed for a while. Although the education department announced that it would be released by 5 o'clock, the Minister Botsa Satyanarayana arrival in Vijayawada was delayed due to a technical problem in a helicopter.

It is known that Botsa Satyanarayana went to Anantapur along with CM Jagan for the disbursal of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena program.

The Education Minister will release the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations at 6 pm instead of 5 pm on Wednesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X