AP Intermediate Results 2023 deferred by an hour, to be released at 6PM

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results will be delayed for a while. Although the education department announced that it would be released by 5 o'clock, the Minister Botsa Satyanarayana arrival in Vijayawada was delayed due to a technical problem in a helicopter.

It is known that Botsa Satyanarayana went to Anantapur along with CM Jagan for the disbursal of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena program.

The Education Minister will release the results of the Intermediate Public Examinations at 6 pm instead of 5 pm on Wednesday.