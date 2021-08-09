AP Intermediate second year regular classes to begin from August 16 adhering to covid rules

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday has issued orders to reopen the intermediate colleges in Andhra Pradesh from the 16th of this month. The government ordered to conduct the regular classes for Intermediate Second Year students from 16th.



However, the online classes for second-year students have already been running since July 12. The Intermediate Board has directed the college owners and principals to conduct regular classes for intermediate second-year students following the covid rules.

It is a known fact that the Board of Intermediate has released the results of the first year based on the internal marks and decided to start the classes subsequently from August 16. On the other hand, the education department has also decided to start the schools from August 16 adhering to the covid regulations as the first phase of Nadu-Nedu works have been completed and the second phase works would be inaugurated from August 16.

Meanwhile, the admissions for the intermediate first year are yet to be started and the board of intermediate is contemplating to take the admissions as early as possible as the tenth class results were released in the past week.