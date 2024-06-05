  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP JAC Amaravati hails NDA victory

AP JAC Amaravati hails NDA victory
x
Highlights

AP JAC, Amaravati, hailed the victory of NDA in the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. The results of the elections were declared on Tuesday. The NDA alliance of the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena defeated the YSRCP in the contest.

Vijayawada: AP JAC, Amaravati, hailed the victory of NDA in the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. The results of the elections were declared on Tuesday. The NDA alliance of the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena defeated the YSRCP in the contest.

AP JAC, Amaravati, chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, state secretary P Damodara Rao, associate chairman T V Phani Perraju and treasurer V V Murali Krishna Naidu congratulated the TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The JAC leaders said Chandrababu Naidu will assume the post of chief minister fourth time.

The JAC leaders also congratulated the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena for successful conduct of elections in the state. The leaders said the EC has provided opportunity to cast 5.30 lakh postal ballot votes by the government employees.

The JAC leaders said the EC has taken measures to cast the votes in a free and fair atmosphere and thanked the CEO and other EC officials. The JAC leaders also congratulated the district collectors, returning officers, assistant returning officers and polling staff for the successful conduct of polls without the re-polling in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X