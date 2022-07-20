AP lags behind in several sectors

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and TDP state leader Kondru Murali said Andhra Pradesh is lagging behind compared to Bihar in many sectors.



Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for completely ignoring the issue of special category status. He said the state was in a situation where they have to depend completely on the sale of liquor in the coming days for revenue generation.

The former minister said the AP was lagging behind in the development of industries and medical fields. He said the industrialists were stepping back to invest in the state due to various lapses.

Further, Murali alleged that the ruling party leaders indulge in corrupt practices as far as land, sand, wine and mines are concerned.

The people in the state are fed up with the YSRCP regime and in the next election, they cannot win even 17 seats against the expected 175 seats, Murali pointed out.

He opined that the state will get back to development only if TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gets back to power.

The former minister pointed out that the YSRCP has failed to deal with the floods and the Chief Minister is talking about floods with the report submitted by two ministers.

During the TDP government, the TDP leader said, the neighbouring states used to talk high about the AP roads that looked like a mirror. Now the roads of the neighbouring states are far better, Murali stated.

Former MLA Gandi Babji participated in the meeting.