AP legislative council chairman Moshen Raju suspends eight TDP MLCs for turmoil in the house

The protest by TDP members continued on the last day of the AP assembly sessions. As the question and answer session began on Friday, TDP members stormed to the speaker's podium and made noises slapping the podium. This caused confusion in the House. The TDP leaders protested by bringing women's mangalsutra to the house and demanded the prohibition of alcohol.



Meanwhile, same scenes repeated in the legislative council as well. The YSRCP women members complained that TDP MLCs insulted women. As there was confusion in the House at that time, the Chairman of the Council, Moshen Raju adjourned the House for a while and resumed. However, the council chairman, Moshen Raju, suspended eight people for obstructing the proceedings of the council.

Earlier, a TDP leaders led by Nara Lokesh staged a protest near the assembly. A protest rally was held holding the women's mangalsutra of the women. They held a protest rally from the fire station to the assembly demanding a debate on the deaths of 42 people. TDP leaders staged a demonstration with black scarves paying tribute to the photos of the dead.