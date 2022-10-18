AP Medical employees to take protest path from today

Tirupati: Seeking a solution to their long-pending demands, AP Medical employees' union decided to go on protest path from Tuesday. Union state general secretary A Giribabu, Tirupati branch president Veera Kiran, secretary Subramanyam, treasurer Balasubramanyam and others submitted their plan of action to SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan and Ruia hospital superintendent Dr Naga Muneendrudu on Monday.

The union has decided to wear black badges on October 18 and 19 followed by one-hour protests from October 20 to 22. The protests will be held at all government general hospitals, medical colleges, PHCs, district headquarters hospitals, Area hospitals, community health centres and ESI hospitals.

Among other demands they have been seeking immediate clearance of wage arrears which were pending for the last four months. Similarly, Trauma care workers working under AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad have nine months wage arrears. Outsourcing employees also have huge arrears of wages.

They have been asking for pending allowances and DA arrears in 11th PRC recommendations.