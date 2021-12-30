AP medical health department issues guidelines on vaccination for teenagers and a booster dose

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Health Department has issued key directives on the covid vaccination process for teenagers and the booster dose. The government has released guidelines on the vaccination process to this extent. The vaccination registration process for those aged 15-18 will start from January 1 and issued instructions for vaccination for those aged 15 to 18 from January 3, 2022.



The second dose will be given to those who had not taken it yet from January 10 and the booster dose will be given to the front line warriors who have completed 9 months. However, the booster dose will be given to those over 60 years of age, health workers, and those who have completed two doses from January 10 based on the doctor's instructions. The government has issued orders to all district collectors, joint collectors, and medical health officials.

Meanwhile, the state of Andhra Pradesh reported ten more instances of the Omicron variation of new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases of this highly modified version to 16. Seven of the ten instances included foreign returnees, with the remaining three patients being their contacts. These patients have visited Kuwait, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, America, and the United Arab Emirates in the past.