AP minister Alla Nani inquires about increasing coronavirus cases, directs officials to be vigilant

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Nani inquired about corona cases in the districts. The minister spoke to officials from Krishna, Guntur and East Godavari districts and directed that medical facilities be provided to the corona victims. Alla Nani said the municipal staff in Tenali had been placed in the home quarantine as the corona was confirmed. For those with primary and secondary contact, corona tests are being done at the Tenali Government Gazette office. The higher authorities have ordered medical department conduct random corona tests for students at a private school in Ponnur and assured students and parents not to be scared.

In view of the increasing number of corona cases in Krishna district, the medical teams have ordered to be on full alert and were asked to constitute survey teams to collect details from door to door. Meanwhile, victims have been shifted to home quarantine in Jaggaiahpeta area. The victims are said to be completely healthy. We provide the medicine they need. According to the Vijayawada Government Gazette hospital, 40 coronavirus victims have been provided with special medical care. The minister said all precautionary measures have been taken in the wake of increasing number of corona cases in Krishna district.

According to reports, twelve students of Malikipuram Zilla Parishad High School in Konaseema area of ​​East Godavari district were diagnosed with corona positive and shifted to home quarantine. Although some teachers have a positive corona diagnosis, they have no corona symptoms. Minister Alla Nani said that medical facilities were provided to the corona infected victims under the supervision of medical personnel.