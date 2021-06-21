AP minister Anil Kumar Yadav says irrigation projects were built as per allocations

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said projects were being constructed in Andhra Pradesh, which was subject to allocations. He said Telangana's objections to AP projects were incorrect. "We are using only the allotted water," he told the media on Monday. He alleged that projects are being carried out in Telangana without permission.

The minister said that in Telangana, Kalvakurthi and Nettempadu have increased their capacity. The Rajolibanda project has an allocation of 4 TMCs. CM Jagan takes the lead in safeguarding Andhra Pradesh benefits without violating the rules beyond the allocations.

He said if the water level drops to 840 feet the AP is unlikely to take the water. "Permission was granted to construct a direct project from the Vamsadhara Tribunal," Anil opined. He said that YS Jagan wanted the two states to unite when he became the CM and took a step backward and offered a friendly hand.

"These projects have been created for decades. We are only trying to increase their capacity, " he said.