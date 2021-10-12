AP minister Anil Kumar Yadav slams at Chandrababu for false criticism on government

Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister Anil Kumar Yadav clarified that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had provided Rs 6,440 crore in the second tranche to 78 lakh people under the YSR Asara scheme as promised during the Padayatra.



Anil Kumar said Rs 12,700 crore was deposited directly in the beneficiaries' accounts in two tranches. Speaking at a press meet at the YSR Congress party office in the Nellore district, he said that the idea of ​​CM YS Jagan is to bring women out of debt and empower women in all fields.

The minister alleged that Chandrababu had weakened the zero interest scheme in the state and opined that the government is also bearing the burden of debt of Rs 3,000 crore. Not a single house was given free to women during the TDP regime and tried to create a debt burden on the people in the name of houses.

He said that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also offering houses for free and recalled that the burden of Rs 4,000 crore is being borne by the government. He took a jibe at Chandrababu by stating that he stays in Hyderabad and criticising the government.