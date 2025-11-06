AP minister Atchannaidu writes to centre, seeks support for cotton farmers

Andhra Pradesh's Agriculture Minister, Atchannaidu, has reached out to Union Minister Giriraj Singh concerning the plight of local cotton farmers who have faced severe crop damage due to Cyclone Montha. In his letter, Atchannaidu urged the central government to extend support for the beleaguered farming community.

The minister proposed that cotton with a moisture content of up to 18 per cent should be purchased at proportional discounts, while also requesting fair pricing for soaked and discoloured cotton. Furthermore, he called for the appointment of special staff in Guntur to assist farmers and suggested mapping the area to facilitate access to nearby mills for selling their produce.