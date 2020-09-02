AP Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy clarifies on free electricity scheme, says it will continue

Andhra Pradesh Power Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has made it clear that as long as the YCP government is in power, it will support the farmers. He said the free electricity currently in operation will continue and commented that farmers do not have to worry about bills. He said any government needs to give free electricity to farmers no matter what and explained that cash would be deposited in advance in the farmers' account without any difficulty accordingly.

Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the centre has directed to put smart meters for agricultural motors. He said the scheme would be designed to benefit the farmers. He said he would resign as power minister if anyone is in trouble. Minister Balineni criticized the Opposition for deliberately spreading the false news on the issue.

The YCP government has made key changes in the free current supply scheme for agriculture in AP. It has decided to implement a free electricity cash transfer scheme in the state from the 2021-22 financial year. For this, smart meters will be installed for agricultural electricity connections. The state government has decided to deposit the monthly bills of those meters in the accounts of the farmers. Issued guidelines to pay the same amount to the discs. It is estimated that this will cost Rs 8409 crore every year.

Currently Andhra Pradesh is giving free electricity to farmers for 9 hours. Farmers take the connection to the bore motors through the power line that runs through their fields. There are currently no meters for those farm connections. However, radical changes will be made in this from next year. A smart meter would be fitted to each farm connection and bills will be issued. The government will deposit the amount of the bill directly in the farmer's accounts in cash. That amount has to be paid by the farmers to the power distribution companies. The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to implement it from the next financial year.