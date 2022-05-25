AP minister Dadishetti Raja alleges opposition conspiracy behind Amalapuram agitation

It is known that violence erupted in Amalapuram over the renaming of Konaseema District. Simultaneously the protesters Went on to set minister and the MLA houses on fire. Tensions are high in Amalapuram at present. Thousands of policemen were deployed in important areas of Konaseema along with Amalapuram.



Meanwhile, Minister Dadisetti Raja made sensational remarks on the incident. He alleged that there was a conspiracy of Chandrababu behind the Amalapuram incident. He said that Chandrababu was responsible for the Tuni incident in the past and now he is also responsible for the Amalapuram incident. He reminded that the name of Konaseema district was changed as per the wishes of the people. According to the conspiracy, the minister's house was also set on fire.

Dadishetti Raja said that Chandrababu was doing such things in view of the support coming to the YCP Gadapagadapaku Mana Prabuthavam. He said the protesters chanted slogans like Jai Jana Sena and Jai Pawan Kalyan. Dadishetti Raja alleged that Chandrababu and Pawan were leading the agitators behind and warned that they won't leave the culprits behind the riots.