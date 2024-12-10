AP Minister Dr. Dola Inaugurates SC Community Hall in Vijayawada East Constituency

In a significant step towards enhancing community facilities for the Scheduled Castes (SC), State Social Welfare Minister Dr. Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy inaugurated a new SC community hall in Varalakshmi Nagar today, alongside MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao.

During the inauguration event, Minister Dola criticized the current government's track record, stating, “Jagan, who divided the SC Corporation into three parts, has not provided loans to even three people in the past five years. We promise to deliver loans through the corporation starting in January, specifically aimed at fostering SC self-employment.”

Dr. Dola pledged to reinstate all Dalit welfare schemes that have been canceled under the current administration. He further announced, “In addition to financial support, we will be providing special gifts for Christmas, Ramzan, and Sankranti celebrations.”

The Minister also revealed plans for extensive repairs to hostels, with a budget allocation of Rs. 143 crores, describing this initiative as “unprecedented in history.” He emphasized the government’s commitment to providing quality education for students and highlighted the importance of paying special attention to their health.

Furthermore, Dr. Dola assured that efforts would be made to complete all unfinished community halls across the state, underscoring the administration's focus on improving infrastructure for the SC community.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to uplifting the Dalit community and enhancing their quality of life through robust welfare initiatives.