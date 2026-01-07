Low-Pressure System Develops in Bay of Bengal, rains likely in AP

A low-pressure area has intensified into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, with meteorologists confirming its location at 4.8° North latitude and 88.2° East longitude, 740 km east-southeast of Pottsville, Sri Lanka. The weather phenomenon was observed early Wednesday morning at 8:30 AM. It poses significant implications for the region, with forecasts indicating that it may develop into a deep depression within the next 24 hours.

The system is expected to track west-northwest towards the southwest Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours. Influenced by this developing weather system, strong northeasterly and easterly winds are currently affecting the lower troposphere over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has issued a weather forecast for the coming days. In North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, dry weather is anticipated, with fog expected to be present in isolated areas. Similarly, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh is set to experience dry conditions for today and tomorrow, alongside fog in some locations. Rayalaseema will also remain dry for the next three days, though fog may be a possibility in one or two spots.

In terms of temperatures, the meteorological centre has stated that no significant changes in minimum temperatures across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are anticipated over the next five days. However, a warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu, indicating the likelihood of heavy rains due to the influence of the low-pressure area.