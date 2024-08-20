AP Minister Emphasizes Implementation of Welfare Schemes to Differently Abled and Marginalized

Dr. Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, the State Social Welfare Minister, has urged officials to diligently implement welfare schemes aimed at benefiting the differently abled, elderly, and transgender communities. During a review meeting held at the Velagapudi Secretariat on Tuesday, the Minister emphasized the importance of outreach and awareness regarding these programs.

Addressing the officials, Dr. Swamy stated, "Welfare schemes should reach everyone who is eligible. It is imperative that officials abandon laziness and work responsibly in alignment with government goals." The meeting included a detailed PowerPoint presentation from officials regarding the current state of welfare initiatives.

The Minister highlighted several key areas for improvement, including the need for wider campaigns to inform eligible individuals about the available facilities and welfare schemes. He also suggested the introduction of vocational and skill-building courses for students with disabilities, as well as the timely distribution of textbooks at the beginning of the school year.

In an effort to support the transgender community, Dr. Swamy recommended creating awareness about the importance of obtaining identity cards and expressed the intent to consider issuing ration cards specifically for transgender individuals. He also called for the encouragement of self-help groups aimed at transgenders, advocating for their self-employment and ensuring they can live with dignity.

Moreover, the Minister proposed a plan to provide battery-operated tricycles to disabled individuals to enhance their mobility.

Expressing his passion for serving the disabled community, Dr. Swamy emphasized that it is "a great privilege" to support them. He urged officials to take their responsibilities seriously and to regularly monitor relevant departments. He requested attendance at grievance meetings held at District Collectorates and stressed the need to curb the disbursement of pensions based on fraudulent certificates.

Despite the financial constraints facing the state, Dr. Swamy announced a pension of Rs. 7,000 to be disbursed in the first month in office, affirming a commitment to providing support to every eligible individual.

The review meeting saw participation from key officials, including Secretary A. Surya Kumari, Deputy Director D. Ravi Prakash Reddy, and Divyanga Corporation MD MA Kumar Raja, among others.