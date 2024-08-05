Live
- Washington, Atkinson, Cassell shortlisted for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for July 2024
- B'desh PM Hasina leaves for 'safer place' amid massive protests
- AP Minister Expresses Outrage Over Eluru District Rape Incident
- Hariyali Teej: Rituals and Traditions of the Auspicious Festival
- Washington, Atkinson, Cassell shortlisted for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for July 2024
- LIC invested Rs 17,000 crore in stocks in June quarter
- Minister Jupally Launches Swachhdanam-Pachhadanam Program
- K’taka BJP’s padyatra demanding CM Siddaramaiah's resignation enters third day
- Action against MLA, his son only after CID report in SI death case: K’taka HM
- Laos aims to digitise citizens' registration
Just In
AP Minister Expresses Outrage Over Eluru District Rape Incident
Minister Parthasarathy has publicly condemned the recent rape of a young girl in Eluru district, expressing deep anger over the distressing incident.
Minister Parthasarathy has publicly condemned the recent rape of a young girl in Eluru district, expressing deep anger over the distressing incident. The minister has directed local police forces to act swiftly in apprehending the accused and ensuring they face immediate consequences for their actions.
The shocking events unfolded late Sunday night when a man allegedly abducted the girl from her home, where she was sleeping alongside her parents. He then took her to a nearby palm oil plantation, where the heinous act was committed before abandoning her at the scene.
The minister has urged that the girl receives the necessary medical treatment and support to aid her recovery. Authorities are currently working diligently to ensure that justice is served, as the community grapples with the horrifying nature of this crime.