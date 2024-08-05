AP Minister Expresses Outrage Over Eluru District Rape Incident

Minister Parthasarathy has publicly condemned the recent rape of a young girl in Eluru district, expressing deep anger over the distressing incident. The minister has directed local police forces to act swiftly in apprehending the accused and ensuring they face immediate consequences for their actions.



The shocking events unfolded late Sunday night when a man allegedly abducted the girl from her home, where she was sleeping alongside her parents. He then took her to a nearby palm oil plantation, where the heinous act was committed before abandoning her at the scene.

The minister has urged that the girl receives the necessary medical treatment and support to aid her recovery. Authorities are currently working diligently to ensure that justice is served, as the community grapples with the horrifying nature of this crime.