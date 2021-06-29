AP minister Kannababu reviews on centrally sponsored schemes, directs officials to spend money responsibly

Andhra Pradesh state Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu on Tuesday held a review meeting with staff and senior officials of the agriculture and horticulture departments on the centrally sponsored schemes. The Minister made several suggestions on the coordination of centrally sponsored schemes with state government schemes. Kannababu said there should be responsibility for every rupee spent.



The Minister held lengthy discussions with officials on the implementation of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, National Food Security Mission (RKVY), National Agricultural Self-Sufficiency (NFSM) and Prime Minister's Krishi Sanchai Yojana (NMSA) schemes. He advised officials to take advantage of every opportunity that benefits the farmer. The officials briefed the minister on the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes by districts and other aspects.



The minister said awareness should be raised to reduce the use of chemicals and pesticides by farmers in the villages and suggested that steps should be taken to coordinate with the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture and Agriculture, University of Agriculture and Horticulture to adopt scientific farm management practices for the farmers.



The review was attended by Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah Agriculture Commissioner Arun Kumar, Horticulture Commissioner Sridhar, AP Seeds Corporation MD Shekhar Babu, Food Processing CEO Sridhar Reddy and APMIP PD Harinath Reddy.