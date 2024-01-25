AP Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao presents awards to winners of Adudham Andhra

Live
Minister of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, has announced that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is organizing the 'Adudam Andhra' program across the state to nurture children from economically disadvantaged families into national-level athletes. Minister Karumuri presented gifts to the winning athletes at the conclusion of the Andhra Constituency Level Sports Competition held at Tanuku ZP Boys High School on Wednesday.
He expressed satisfaction with the positive outcome of the 'Adudam Andhra' initiative, which involves organizing sports competitions at the Secretariat, Mandal, Constituency, District, and State levels with a budget of Rs. 120 crore. Minister Karumuri believes that such sports competitions will help unearth talented athletes.
He expressed delight at the large number of players participating in the region. The Minister also commended the physical education teachers of Tanuku constituency for successfully organizing the 'Adudam Andhra' sports competition. The award ceremony was presided over by Municipal Commissioner BV Ramana, with the participation of MEOs Murali Satyanarayana and Haimavathi, Municipal DEE Kovvuri Iswara Reddy, AE D. Ramkishore, YSRCP town president Mangena Surya, town women president Nukala Kanakadurga, and leaders Relangi Rambabu, Jilani, and Y. Ramakrishna. Athletes and physical education teachers from Tanuku Municipality, Tanuku Atthili, and Iragavaram mandals also took part in the event.