AP minister Lokesh voices concern over portrayal of women in films

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has voiced his concern over the portrayal of women in films and television serials, urging a halt to gender discrimination and derogatory dialogue. In a post on 'X', Lokesh emphasised that respect for women is fundamental to building a truly civilised society.

He called for filmmakers and producers to create content suitable for family viewing, stating that children learn valuable lessons from the media they consume at home. The Minister's comments highlight an increasing awareness of the impact of media representation on societal attitudes towards gender.