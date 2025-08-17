Live
- Rahul, Tejashwi launch ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ from Sasaram, accuse BJP of ‘robbing’ elections
- Apple ramps up India output as Foxconn begins iPhone 17 production at Bengaluru plant
- EC dismisses ‘vote theft’ charge, says poll panel stands like a rock with voters
- Arunachal Pradesh Governor hails Kabak Yano for scaling Mt Elbrus, highest peak in Russia, Europe
- Can’t share machine-readable voter list as it may lead to breach of privacy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar
- FairPoint: Rahul Gandhi's atom bomb or damp squib? Bihar will decide
- Man receives electric shock at ATM in TN's Kancheepuram
- Sharad Malhotra reflects on his 20-year acting journey: 'It’s been mind-blowing'
- Weather Alert: Low Pressure System to Bring Heavy Rains to Andhra Pradesh
- Fight to save democracy: Congress leaders on 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar
AP minister Lokesh voices concern over portrayal of women in films
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has voiced his concern over the portrayal of women in films and television serials, urging a halt to gender...
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has voiced his concern over the portrayal of women in films and television serials, urging a halt to gender discrimination and derogatory dialogue. In a post on 'X', Lokesh emphasised that respect for women is fundamental to building a truly civilised society.
He called for filmmakers and producers to create content suitable for family viewing, stating that children learn valuable lessons from the media they consume at home. The Minister's comments highlight an increasing awareness of the impact of media representation on societal attitudes towards gender.
Next Story