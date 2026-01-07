Assembly disrupted as BJP seeks Kejriwal apology

New Delhi

Proceedings of the Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session were disrupted on Tuesday amid loud protests by BJP legislators, who demanded an apology from Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal over a controversy linked to government school teachers. At the same time, AAP members accused the BJP-led Delhi government of evading discussion on the worsening air pollution situation in the capital.

The uproar began as soon as the House assembled, with BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar alleging that Kejriwal had spread false information in connection with claims that teachers were asked to count dogs. BJP members said the remarks had hurt the dignity of teachers and insisted that Kejriwal apologise.

Following a brief adjournment of the House, BJP MLAs continued their protest inside the Assembly premises, staging a sit-in near the Mahatma Gandhi statue and raising slogans reiterating their demand. BJP MLA Karnail Singh said the party and the government respected teachers and accused AAP leaders of repeatedly spreading false narratives that demean the teaching community. BJP MLA Ashok Goyal Devaraha also criticised AAP, calling the allegations against teachers condemnable and demanding an apology from Kejriwal to both teachers and the people of Delhi.

In response, AAP leaders shifted focus to air pollution, accusing the BJP of deliberately avoiding debate on what they described as Delhi’s most pressing issue. Leader of the Opposition Atishi said pollution levels in the city were alarming, with hospitals filling up due to pollution-related illnesses. She alleged that BJP members walked out of the House when AAP raised the issue, claiming the government had no answers.

Amid continued sloganeering, Speaker Vijender Gupta repeatedly appealed for order. When the protests did not subside, the House was adjourned for a short period. During the commotion, AAP MLAs remained seated and did not respond inside the House. After the adjournment, AAP legislators moved to Chandi Ram Akhara, where they held a separate protest against the government over air pollution.