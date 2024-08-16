AP Minister Narayana Launches Anna Canteen in Nellore

Andhra Pradesh Minister Narayana inaugurated a new Anna Canteen at the fish market today, marking the launch of 99 canteens across the state. Speaking at the event, Narayana emphasized the government’s commitment to serving the needy, revealing that between 2014 and 2019, a total of 203 canteens were sanctioned, with 173 of those opened during that period.

Narayana highlighted that approximately 225,000 individuals benefit from Anna Canteens daily, enjoying affordable meals at just five rupees for three meals a day. "Our initiative is designed to reach the impoverished communities where they need nourishment the most," he stated.

The Minister also reiterated the Chief Minister's pledge made during elections to establish Anna Canteens as a priority once in office. Narayana announced that 100 canteens have already been set up within just two months of the new government taking power, with plans to complete the remaining canteens by the end of September.

In a show of community support, the Minister noted that numerous donors have stepped forward to assist the operation of Anna Canteens. To ensure the sustainability of this initiative, he confirmed plans to establish a corpus fund utilizing contributions from these donors, ensuring that the canteens can continue to provide quality meals to those in need.