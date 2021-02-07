AP Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy granted permission to participate in President's tour in Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has been granted permission by the state high court to participate in the President's visit. It is learnt that state Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday issued orders to detain Minister Peddireddy till February 21. Challenging the SEC directives, Minister Peddireddy filed a House Motion Petition in the High Court on Sunday.

The trial court allowed him to attend the president of India Ramnath Kovind's tour. The final verdict will be announced at 12 noon today. State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday issued orders directing DGP Gautam Sawang to restrain Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy from leaving his house till February 21, the end of the four-phase panchayat elections in the state.

The orders state that the orders were issued under Article 243K of the Constitution with the prerogatives of the state election commissioner. It is learnt that for 16 days, Minister Peddireddy was told not to even speak to the media.