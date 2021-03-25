AP Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy slams opposition for false allegations over Sand policy

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that TDP leaders were making false allegations on sand tenders with political malice. Speaking at a media conference on Thursday, he alleged that sand was looted during the TDP regime and that sand was stolen separately from the beehives. He questioned why TDP leaders did not participate in sand tenders.

He said that the tenders were called through the central government agency. He was incensed to level bankrupt allegations against the company which had made a security deposit of Rs 120 crore. He said that they were providing regular supply of sand to the customers and enabled the customers to move the sand on their own vehicles.

We have also set up a call center for complaints on sand irregularities, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy asserted. He also clarified that a new sand policy has been introduced in Andhra Pradesh to curb the exploitation.

The government of Andhra Pradesh earlier announced a new sand policy in November 2020 and central agency Metal Scrap Trading Corporation Limited (MSTC), was assigned with task to select an appropriate agency/company to take up sand mining. Jayaprakash Power Ventures Ltd, which quoted lowest grabbed the contracts.