AP Minister Ponguru Narayana Leads Flood Relief Operations in Budameru

Andhra Pradesh Municipal and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana has actively engaged in relief efforts in the flood-affected regions of Budameru, addressing the ongoing challenges posed by the recent floods. The Minister took part in overnight flood relief operations and held discussions with officials regarding effective measures to drain standing floodwater, particularly on Nuzividu Road near Khandrika.

During his inspection late into the night, Narayana confirmed that floodwaters in Vijayawada city are receding but remain stagnant in certain areas. He announced that measures have been implemented to expedite the release of stored floodwater around Khandrika, utilizing ten JCB machines to dig at three key locations. “If we manage to drain this water, we will see a significant reduction in the overall floodwater in the city. We anticipate that water levels will recede by Tuesday evening,” said Minister Narayana.

In addition to drainage efforts, Minister Narayana assured that the government has established comprehensive arrangements to address the needs of flood victims, particularly concerning food security. He reported that food kits, comprising essential items, are being distributed to those affected by the floods, with plans to distribute lakhs of food packets. Each packet will include a selection of nutritious items such as six apples, six packets of biscuits, two liters of milk, three packets of noodles, and two liters of water. Narayana emphasized that every flood-affected family will receive these essential goods as part of the relief initiative.

On Monday, Minister Narayana also visited flood-affected areas in Payakapuram, specifically along Rythu Bazar Road, to assess the situation and encourage local residents. He monitored ongoing sanitation efforts, including the application of bleaching powder in drainage systems to combat potential health risks. Despite some delays caused by renewed rainfall, he assured that sanitation work is progressing and will be completed in many areas.

In light of health concerns stemming from standing water and debris, Minister Narayana stressed the importance of regular drainage and garbage removal to prevent outbreaks of infectious diseases. He announced that health camps are being organized in collaboration with the Health Department to provide medical assistance to those in need.

The Minister's hands-on approach and commitment to addressing both the immediate and long-term needs of flood victims reflect the government's proactive stance during this crisis.

