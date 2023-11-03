AP minister responds to KCR comments, says state has set an example in welfare

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao responded to comments made by Telangana CM KCR in the Andhra Pradesh State roads during an election meeting and stated that Andhra Pradesh has set an example for other states and that CM Jagan is implementing numerous welfare schemes.

He criticized KCR for talking about Andhra Pradesh and claimed that AP has performed well during the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing the Aarogyasri program effectively. Minister Karumuri also highlighted the challenges faced by Hyderabad during heavy rains and criticized KCR for trying to evoke Telangana sentiment in AP.

He questioned KCR's claims that grain from AP is being sold in Telangana, stating that the AP government promptly pays farmers for their grain and distributes rice door-to-door besides providing Surtex rice. He further questioned whether KCR has been able to implement all the welfare schemes that AP has successfully implemented.

Minister Karumuri emphasized that KCR should focus on Telangana and refrain from criticizing AP. He also questioned why the supposed shortage of rice in Telangana is not being addressed.