AP minister Vellampalli Srinivas says reforms have been undertaken in Endowments dept.

Andhra Pradesh State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that we are making innovative changes in the Endowments department. Speaking on the occasion, he said that strict measures will be taken to protect the temple lands.



He said that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is releasing funds allocated for the development of temples. The minister said that they are appointing lawyers to resolve the cases in High Court and tribunal.

Minister Vellampally said that a Nadu-Nedu policy has also been formulated for the development of temples. Minister Vellampalli clarified that goshalas will be set up in every temple in the same way.

He took a jibe at Chandrababu alleging that the latter had demolished the temples and the current government is building. He said that 9 new temples will be opened soon. Vellampalli Srinivas further said that prominent temples are being developed through the Prasadam scheme.