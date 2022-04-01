AP Monthly Roundup: Here are the developments in March 2022

It has been a most happening month regarding Andhra Pradesh politics as the assembly session has been held with heated arguments. The TDP and YSRCP were at a war of words on various issues. However, the assembly sessions have ended successfully after introducing the budget and several bills. There are lot for the month to add, take a look at the developments that took place in March 2022



AP govt. distributes old-age pension Despite being a holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Tuesday, the government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has continued the distribution of the old-age pension to elderly people for March. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and YS Jagan tour Polavaram Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with Chief Minister YS Jagan toured Polavaram rehabilitation villages on March 4. He first met the residents of Indukurupeta 1 in East Godavari district and then conducted a review with the Thaduvai resettlers in West Godavari district. AP govt. disburses Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday has released the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme funds and deposited the cash directly into the accounts of the mothers of the students virtually from the CM camp office. The government is giving full fee reimbursement under this scheme. AP govt. introduces an annual budget of Rs. 2.56 lakh crore in Assembly The Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Rajendranath Reddy has introduced the annual budget of Rs. 2.56,256 crore in the assembly on Friday. Among the budget allocated, Rs. 2.08 lakh crore is revenue expenditure followed by Rs 47,996 crore for capital expenditure, Rs. 17,036 estimated revenue deficit, Rs 48,724 crore fiscal deficit. MLA Roja inaugurates Fish Andhra Franchise in Puttur MLA Roja on Monday inaugurated this Mini Outlet Fish Andhra franchise in Govindapalem of Puttur Municipality. Speaking on the occasion, she said she was happy to launch a live fish outlet in her constituency to further strengthen the fishermen financially in collaboration with technology. AP High Court grants two weeks of imprisonment to eight IAS officers The Andhra Pradesh High Court on March 31 has heard the petition on the contempt of court case against the eight IAS officers and granted a punishment of two weeks of imprisonment. However, as the officers apologised, the High Court has asked them to carry out social services in residential schools.