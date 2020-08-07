AP moves towards concept cities, awards consultation works on Anantapur

Amaravati: In a swift development, the state government has taken a decision to develop three concept cities along with the three capitals. As part of it, the State government entrusted a work for preparation of conceptual plan, feasibility report, business strategy, financial model and implementation structure for development of Concept city at Anantapur to M/s. CBRE South Asia Private Limited, on Friday. It also accorded an administrative sanction for an amount of Rs.84,85,860 to take up the work.

Amidst the protests against the state government on the proposed three capitals, this development gained importance.

"Our Govt has announced the launch of Concept Cities in Anantapur, Tirupati & Vizag with a vision to develop them as first of its kind model, with state-of-the-art world-class amenities & facilities with a walk to work concept. To emerge as Self-sustainable & Realistic in nature", stated the Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Meanwhile, the State government has issued a GO RT No 18, on Friday, according to the project design contract to the CBRE South Asia Private Limited.

R Karikal Valaven, Special Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Investment (Airports) department, in that GO stated that the government after following due procedure has allocated the works to this company. He explained that in a transparent bidding for selecting an international reputed consultants, the government has received applications from five companies including Cushman & Wakefield India Pvt Ltd, Voyants Solutions Pvt Ltd, CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, JLL Consultants (India) Pvt Ltd and LEA Associates South Asia Pvt Ltd. Out of these five companies, the CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd emerged as the single top scoring and awarded the works. The government directed the Managing Director, AP Economic Cities Promotion and Development Corporation to take further necessary action accordingly.