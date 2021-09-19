AP MPTC, ZPTC elections results: Counting of votes going on peacefully, says Gopal Krishna Dwivedi

Andhra Pradesh Panchayati Raj Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said that the counting of votes in the MPTC and ZPTC elections in the state was going on peacefully at 515 ZPTC and 7,220 MPTC positions. He said that the ballot papers were damaged in 6 places due to various reasons. He said that the ballot papers were infested with termites at two places and have become wet at another four places.

"The collectors and returning officers will decide on the validation of tampered ballot papers," Dwivedi said. He further clarified that the SEC would take the final decision if a repoll was required. He said the MPTC election results would come soon and the ZPTC results would take time till evening and night.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress party had swept the MPTC elections in the Macherla constituency of the Guntur district. YSRCP won a total of five ZPTC seats and 71 MPTC seats in the constituency. Demonstrated unwavering dominance by capturing 14 seats for a total of 14 MPTCs in the Macherla mandal. YSRCP won a total of 14 MPTC seats in Durgi mandal while 14 MPTC seats in Veldurthi mandal.