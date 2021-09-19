AP MPTC, ZPTC results are testatement for YS Jagan's charisma, says Kurasala Kannababu

Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Minister Kannababu said that looking at the results of the ZPTC and MPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh, it is clear that the winning streak of CM Jagan is continuing. He said that 80 per cent results have been in panchayat and municipal elections are in favour of YSRCP. "The election results are a testament to the popularity of CM Jagan," Kanna Babu opined.



The minister said that while the council elections are to be held in 2018 itself Chandrababu had not conducted the elections and obstructed Parishad elections. Despite Naidu tried to stall the elections, people walked along CM Jagan, he said. Kannababu alleged that TDP had campaigned against YSRCP of commiting atrocities and misdeeds in the MPTC and ZPTC elections.

"No matter how much misinformation was spread, the people stood behind CM Jagan and CM Jagan is a man who has done social justice through his hands," Kannababu asserted. It would be good if TDP cooperates for the structured administration of the state, "Kannababu added.