AP Municipal Elections 2021 results: Markapuram and Chirala into YSRCP pocket

Ongole: The Chirala and Markapuram municipalities are went into the pocket of YSRCP, to give company for Addanki, Chimakurthy, Giddalur and Kanigiri Nagar Panchayats from the Prakasam district.



In Chirala, election was held for 30 wards, as the remaining 3 are unanimously won earlier y the YSRCP. After the counting of votes held on this afternoon, the officials announced that19 wards are won by the YSRCP, one ward by the TDP and 13 wards by independents. In the 13 independents, 11 are alleged to be YSRCP rebel candidates, backed up by the former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan.

In Markapuram, 5 wards are won by the YSRCP as unanimous and another25 through the election. The TDP won five wards, while Janasena lost the chance of winning one ward in the recounting. Overall, YSRCP won 25 of the 30 wards in Markapuram municipality.