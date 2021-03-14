AP Municipal Elections 2021 results: YSRCP sweeps Vizianagaram district 

Vizianagaram: The ruling YSR Congress has bagged all three municipalities , one municipal corporation, and a Nagar Panchayati.

As per the present information, YSRCP won 24 divisions and TDP bagged one division in Vizianagaram corporation and in Parvathipuram YSRCP won 15 wards and TDP won 5 and independents won 3 wards. In Salur YSRCP won 20 and TDP got 5 congress won one and independents in 3 places.

In Bobbili, both YSRCP and TDP are fighting with their full efforts and there is a keen contest between the both and as of now, each party won 8 wards. Nellimarla Nagar Panchayat was won by YSRCP with 11 seats whereas TDP won 7 and independents won two seats.