AP Municipal Elections results: YSR Congress Party bags 89 wards in Nellore

Nellore: Ruling party is showing its might in the municipal polls with thumping majority in four municipalities. Elections conducted in Atmakur, Naidupet, Sullurpet and Venkatagiri municipal towns and the YSR Congress bagged 89 seats out of announced 95 seats up to 12 noon.

Candidates for 46 wards have been elected unanimously and now counting is being done for 98 wards. So far, results for 95 wards have been announced. TDP confined to a single digit of 3 seats, independents won in 2 wards and BJP opened its account with one ward.

YSR Congress won 17 wards in Atmakur, 25 wards in Venkatagiri, 23 wards in Naidupet and 24 wards in Sullurpet. Independent candidates won the two places in Atmakur municipality.