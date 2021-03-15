AP Municipal Elections results: YSRCP vote share remains unaltered, gets 52.63 percent of votes

With the thumping victory in Andhra Pradesh municipal elections, YSRCP once again set a record with a huge majority with total vote share intact. YSRCP has won over 50 per cent of the votes in the municipal elections.

In the municipal elections, the YSRCP has got 52.63 percent of the vote while the TDP has got 30.73 per cent, the BJP 2.41 per cent and the Jana Sena 4.67 per cent, the CPI 0.80 per cent, the CPM 0.81 per cent and the Congress 0.62 per cent respectively. The TDP vote share has fallen sharply compared to the general election.

YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh has created a new chapter in the history of municipal elections with unprecedented victory in 97.33 per cent of the municipalities. YSRCP has won in 939 wards in the 2014 municipal elections with grabbing 36.52 per cent of the wards in the then elections while TDP won in 1,424 wards and won 55.39 per cent of the wards.

Currently, YSRCP has got the 2,265 wards. The YSRCP has now won 81.07 per cent of the wards and TDP is limited to just 348 wards, which is equivalent to 12.70 per cent of the wards.

In the results announced for municipal elections on Sunday, the YSRCP has won 73 municipalities and 11 Corporations with thumping majority.