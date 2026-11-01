AP Municipal Polls: 22.08% Turnout by 11am

Polling in Andhra Pradesh’s municipal elections was largely peaceful on Sunday, with a few isolated incidents. Voters turned out in large numbers, and the statewide turnout reached **22.08% by 11am**, according to officials.

Among the municipal corporations listed, turnout stood at 17.82% in Guntur, 16.30% in Anantapur, 18.7% in Kadapa and 17% in Ongole.

In other areas, officials reported turnout of 34% in Pulivendula, 29.1% in Rajampet, 31.28% in Repalle in Bapatla district and 23.01% in Chirala. In Anantapur district, the figures were 13.95% in Guntakal, 26.95% in Gooty, 32.75% in Tadipatri, 38.79% in Rayadurg and 17.48% in Kalyandurg.

Kakinada district’s six municipalities recorded an average turnout of 32.09%. Pithapuram registered 33.70%, Gollaprolu 31.26%, Peddapuram 32.80%, Samalkot 32.22%, Tuni 29.71% and Eleshwaram 32.70%.

In Krishna district, turnout was 29.06% in Machilipatnam, 25.11% in Uyyuru and 32.77% in Pedana. Prakasam district figures included 23.01% in Chirala, 30% in Chimakurthi and 33% in Addanki. Municipalities in Palnadu district recorded an overall turnout of 31.11%.

*The figures above are based on the information supplied. The source text lists Chirala twice, with the same turnout figure.