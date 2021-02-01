AP Panchayat Elections: 19,491 nominations filed for sarpanch elections in the state

The nominations for the first phase Panchayat Elections in the Andhra Pradesh has completed on Sunday. Elections will be held for 3,251 sarpanch seats and 79,799 ward seats in the first phase wherein as many as 19,491 nominations were filed for 3,251 sarpanch positions and 79,799 nominations were filed for 32,522 seats. The nominations will be scrutinised from today onwards.

On the first day the 1,313 nominations for Sarpanch and 2,201 for ward members were filed followed by on the second day 7, 462 fir Sarpanch and 23,342 nominations were filed for the ward members. Large-scale nominations were filed on the last day. 10 thousand 715 nominations were made for Sarpanch and 54 thousand 256 for wards.

Meanwhile, there is ongoing controversy between YSRCP government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh SEC over the transfers of IAS and IPS officers. In this backdrop, government has said no to transfer of CMO official Praveen Prakash. The SEC has earlier wrote to chief secretary to remove Praveen Prakash from election duties.