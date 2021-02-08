AP Panchayat elections 2021: Nomination process for third phase to end today

AP Panchayat elections 2021: The nominations process for the third phase of panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh ends today and as many as 7,164 nominations were filed for the third phase of Sarpanch posts and 28,155 nominations for ward members so far. The highest number of nominations received are 988 in Anantapur and the lowest 197 in Guntur. In terms of wards, Anantapur had the highest number of 3,311 nominations and Guntur had the lowest number of 1,699. On the other hand there is no clarity yet on the unanimous poll results.



Meanwhile, the first phase of panchayat elections will be held tomorrow for 2,723 gram panchayats in the state. Polling will continue from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm. Polling in Maoist-affected areas will end at around 1.30 pm. The results will be released later in the evening. All arrangements for the polling were made by the authorities.

Meanwhile, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh is continuing his tour of the districts where panchayat elections will be held in Andhra Pradesh. However, the SEC is scheduled to tour the European districts for several days from today. Nimmagadda cancelled his visit to Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts at the last minute due to some unavoidable reasons.