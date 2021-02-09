AP Panchayat Elections 2021: Odisha woman files nomination as ward member, later withdraws

The people of Gangabada panchayat villages of Gajapati district under the Andhra-Odisha Board (AOB) have been creating headaches to the Odisha authorities asking them to unite in Andhra Pradesh. The Gangabada panchayat is located at a distance of 60 km from the Gajapati district centre, while the Mandasa mandal in Srikakulam district is located at a distance of 2 km from the Sababota panchayat. Recently, the AP (Andhra Pradesh) government issued a notification for the panchayat elections and while accepting nominations, Odisha woman Lakshmi Sabara from Gangabada panchayat filed her nomination on Saturday to contest as a ward member in Sabakota panchayat.

The vigilant Gajapati district sub-collector visited Kesari Panda in Manik Patna, Akkuda, Madhikol, Champapur, Burisingi, Amaringi and Gurikudi tribal villages near Sabakota panchayat in Gangabada and inquired about the problems with the revenue officials there. They explained that the Odisha government schemes were not working properly for them as they were far away from the district (Gajapati) center and they were getting AP schemes only because they were close to Andhra Pradesh. He also said that the education of their children is taking place in Srikakulam district of AP. Responding to this, the officials said that they would take steps to ensure that all state government schemes would be applicable and convinced them.

Later, Gajapati district officials met Lakshmi Sabarani, who is contesting as a ward member, and spoke to her and asked her to withdraw her nomination. Lakshmi Sabarani's husband Manik said that he was fed up with the neglect of the Odisha government for 60 years and wanted to stay in Andhra Pradesh. However, in the end, both agreed to withdraw their nomination with the assurance of the authorities and withdrew the nomination.