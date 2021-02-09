AP Panchayat elections 2021: Polling begins in Tenali division

Guntur: The polling to elect 270 sarpanches and 2,105 ward members in the Gram Panchayat elections began in Tenali division of Guntur district on Tuesday.

Though the polling began on a dull note in the early morning, picked up speed later and voters in large numbers were seen forming queues in front of the polling stations.

District Collector Vivek Yadav and additional SP Gangadhar inspected the polling at Nara Koduru village. Till 8:45 am, the polling was peaceful and no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere.

Vivek Yadav visited polling centers at Vejendla, Narakoduru and examined polling. The police did not allow media into polling centers at Narakoduru.

Speaking to The Hans India, Guntur urban additional SP D Gandhar said polling is going on peacefully.