AP Panchayat elections should be held in free and fair atmosphere: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna mission said that the Panchayat elections in the state should be free and fair and asked the party leaders to ensure that there be unanimous polls without yielding to the any atrocities. On Monday, Sajjala attended a meeting with ministers and MLAs of the respective districts at the Mekapati camp office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that if anyone entices voters with alcohol and money, steps should be taken to bring such people to justice. He said the district leaders should hold discussions at the village level as much as possible and encourage all of them to elect a leader so that the first ideal elections can be held and village self-government can be sustained.

He said that the TDP was trying to field as many nominations as possible over the fear of losing. He said he was looking to garner votes by giving some sops to the people. He was incensed that the TDP was in view of influencing the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the nomination process have been completed for the first phase of Panchayat elections where as many as 19,491 nominations filed for more 3261 Sarpanch posts.