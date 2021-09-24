AP Parishad election results are testatement to YS Jagan's welfare policies, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRCP state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the results of the Parishad had increased the responsibility on the government. He said the YSR Congress party had won over 98 percent of the seats, a record in the history of India. He was speaking at the YSRCP headquarters at Tadepalli on Friday. He said the result was a testament to welfare governance and due to people trusting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that YSRCP got 69.55 percent votes in the ZPTC elections and 64.8 percent votes in the MPTC elections. He said the people did not care about the false criticisms of the TDP and did not believe the conspiracies of Chandrababu Naidu. He took a jibe at TDP stating that the people of Kuppam also not believed Naidu.

He said that the elections for Mandala Parishad president and vice-president were going on and the lengthy election process would end today. He said the Zilla Parishad process would also end tomorrow. "The Chief Minister also reminded that the party and the government have made it clear how much their responsibility has increased," Sajjala said.

He said the competition for posts is natural and opined that the party will give priority to the backward people.