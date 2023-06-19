Live
AP people wants TDP in power, but…. Atchannaidu
Says there is a feeling that none of the party leaders, including him, are working to their full potential
Amaravati: The Telegu Desam Party Andhra Pradesh president Atchannaidu on Monday made some interesting comments. He said that people of AP want TDP to come to power, but there is a feeling that none of the party leaders, including him, are working to their full potential. In the coming days, the leaders were advised to create activities for the people.
Atchannaidu said that they are going to the public through a bus trip on future guarantee issues in five zones. He criticised CM Jagan for taking loans and doing partial welfare. TDP leader said Chandrababu has created wealth and worked for welfare of the people.
He said that the TDP manifesto, which will be released on the occasion of Dussehra festival, will include issues related to employees. He asked the leaders to take party programmes and campaign seriously.