Friends, come in large numbers and vote against YSRCP: Naidu

Dhone/Nandikotkuru: “Samayam Ledu Mitrama, time for polling is fast approaching. Each one of you should go to every house and explain to the voters why they should come out in large numbers to vote for alliance partners and not YSRCP,” TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu advised voters.

“The state has been ruined in all respects and to see that it buzzes again with industrial activity, to see that agriculture gets a boost, to ensure that youth get 4 lakh jobs every year for next five years, people need to bless the NDA partners. This message needs to be taken to every door step,” Chandrababu Naidu said addressing a mammoth gathering at Prajagalam on Monday.

Amidst cheers from the crowds, Naidu said while the YSRCP government gave volunteer jobs with Rs 5,000 as salary, the NDA alliance government will give IT jobs with a salary ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. They will also go in for skill census and train the youth for jobs based on their aptitude.

Naidu said if the YSRCP comes to power again, then the government employees will be one of the worst affected as it will go in for reverse PRC while the NDA government assures them to constitute PRC and give DA in time.

Similarly, he would take the responsibility to see that social justice for Madigas and Malas was done. The NDA will strive for ABCD categorisation. Interestingly, a large number of MRPS activists were seen in the meeting waving flags.

Referring to the YSRCP manifesto, Naidu said Jagan, who had mastered the art of drama, was screaming that TDP and its alliance partners will dump the manifesto. “But what did he promise? His biggest promise is to keep the state without capital. The NDA government will develop the capital city which is a must for any state. No state can be without a capital, like AP is now functioning,” he added.

Reiterating the Super 6 guarantees, Naidu said the NDA government will not hike power tariff but on the other hand will encourage people to go in for solar power, sell the excess power to power utilities and earn money.

Among other assurances were to remove garbage tax and supply quality liquor. He said the liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh in which Jagan had looted Rs 140 per quarter bottle was bigger than the Delhi liquor scam. Naidu said a thorough probe would be ordered into the liquor scam and will see that the “gang” who indulged in it was punished as per law.

“If people want all this,” he said, “they need to go door to door and explain to all as to why they should not vote for YSRCP. Time is short and hence the campaign needs to be speeded up.”