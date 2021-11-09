AP PGCET 2021 results: Minister Adimulapu Suresh releases the results, check here

The results of the AP PGCET were released by Education Minister Dr. Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday. Higher Education Council Chairman Hemachandra Reddy, Vice Chairman Rammohan Rao, and Yogi Vemana University Vice-Chancellor Surya Kalavati were present on the occasion. For the first time, the Board of Higher Education conducted a single PGCET for admission in all universities.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that a single common entrance test for PG admissions has been conducted in all the universities across the state for the first time. "We announced the results of this test, which was conducted online, in two weeks. 39,856 people applied for PG admissions, a total of 35,573 candidates appeared for the entrance test and 24,164 qualified. 87.62 percent qualified in the PGCET," he said.

In the past, not all universities had the same entrance test, which caused many problems for students. Students who qualify for this entrance exam can join the university of their choice in the courses of their choice. CM YS Jagan undertook revolutionary changes in higher education. Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the entrance examinations were conducted successfully without any room for manipulation.