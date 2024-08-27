Live
- Kanyaka Now Streaming on Bcineet OTT for ₹49
- Supreme Court to examine PIL seeking implementation of Braille Integration System in currency notes
- MUDA case: Karnataka Dy CM gives ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ call to press Guv for action in pending cases
- Yogi Adityanath Remark About 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Sparks Controversy
- West Bengal Government Urges Public To Ignore BJP's 12-Hour Strike
- Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Ravindra Jadeja Released from Duleep Trophy Squads
- Fadnavis: Navy Oversaw Collapsed Shivaji Statue, Larger Replacement Planned
- Over 7800 Working Professionals Awarded Degrees in BITS Pilani WILP’s Hybrid Convocation Using Metaverse
- BJP’s Kiran Choudhry elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed from Haryana
- Menopausal women face adverse changes in heart health: Study
Just In
AP PGCET 2024 Web Options Extended Until August 28
Highlights
The AP PGCET 2024 web options for admissions to MA, M.Sc, and M.Com programs in Tirupati district universities have been extended until Wednesday
The AP PGCET 2024 web options for admissions to MA, M.Sc, and M.Com programs in Tirupati district universities have been extended until Wednesday, August 28, as per the latest announcement.
Originally scheduled to close on August 23, this extension follows student requests for additional time. The allotment process for the first batch of seats will conclude on August 31.
The students who are allocated seats will need to complete their admissions with original certificates between September 2 and 5.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS