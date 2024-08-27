AP PGCET 2024 Web Options Extended Until August 28

The AP PGCET 2024 web options for admissions to MA, M.Sc, and M.Com programs in Tirupati district universities have been extended until Wednesday, August 28, as per the latest announcement.

Originally scheduled to close on August 23, this extension follows student requests for additional time. The allotment process for the first batch of seats will conclude on August 31.

The students who are allocated seats will need to complete their admissions with original certificates between September 2 and 5.