AP PGECET 2023 admit cards released, exams from May 28

Andhra Pradesh State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test AP PGECET 2024l3 Admit Cards released by Higher Education Council and the candidates are advised to download the hall tickets from the official website.

The Higher Education Council asked the students to check whether the details like student name, roll number, exam center, timings are correct. The council said that the errors should be reported to the concerned authorities.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts per day from May 28 to 30. The first shift is from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 3 pm to 5 pm. Sri Venkateswara University will conduct the AP PGECET 2023 exam by this year. On the basis of the rank obtained in this examination, admission will be given to M.Tech, M.Pharmacy, Pharma.D.

