AP players win gold medal in national tourney
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh players have brought laurels to the state by winning a gold medal at the 20th National Junior Soft Tennis Championship held in Panchkula, Haryana, from June 26 to 30. This was announced by D Dilip Kumar, General Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association.
In the Mixed Doubles category, the pair of S Aaron Ronaldinho (Anantapur) and A Sri Vaishali (Krishna district) secured the first place and won the gold medal with their exceptional performance. Teams from Andhra Pradesh participated in both the boys’ and girls’ categories in the five-day-long tournament. Association state President V Srinubabu, Treasurer B Neeraja, and other office-bearers congratulated the medal-winning players.
